Children left unsupervised, mother arrested in Iberville Parish
UPDATE- Theresa Lewis was released on a $1,000 bond from the Iberville Parish jail, Wednesday evening.
PLAQUEMINE - A mother was arrested Tuesday after her children were discovered unsupervised, in what the sheriff's office described as just one of a series of similar incidents involving the family.
"This mom is just pitiful," Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
Theresa Lewis will be booked with child desertion, Stassi said. Deputies went to her home in the 62000 block of Bayou Road in Plaquemine Tuesday morning and found her children improperly supervised.
The sheriff said Lewis has repeatedly fallen asleep and left her children unsupervised, leaving them to walk or even crawl away from the house. She lives across the street from Bayou Plaquemine.
By mid-morning, the children's father arrived home and child welfare investigators returned the children to him.
