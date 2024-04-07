64°
Latest Weather Blog
Children get first hand look at BRPD helicopter
BATON ROUGE- Children at Broadmoor Presbyterian Early Childhood Center got the chance to see a police helicopter up close.
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro landed his Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter in the back parking lot of the school Thursday.
According to the BRPD, the children learned how helicopters are the police department's "eyes in the sky," how rotors help helicopters fly, and what it feels like to sit inside of a helicopter.
Trending News
Check out the photos to see their exciting day!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local celebrities participate in boxing match for St. Jude's Children Hospital
-
American Heart Association raises $550,000 in Capital Area Heart Walk
-
Immigration court headed to Baton Rouge
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore