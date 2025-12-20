66°
Children gather at the Dr. Leo S Butler Community Center for District 10's Toy Giveaway

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Over 600 children gathered at the Dr. Leo S Butler Community Center on Saturday for District 10's Toy Giveaway. 

Guests enjoyed food, music, photos with Santa and horse riding while celebrating the holiday season. 

"It's nothing like seeing a little kid with a toy and saying thank you, and Merry Christmas, looking forward to taking a picture with Santa," state representative Terry Landry Jr. said. "We were handing out Candy canes and gifts just to see that. That's what it'sabout because they are our future."

