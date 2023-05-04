Children drove stolen car from Texas to West Baton Rouge, led deputies on chase

PORT ALLEN - Multiple minors were taken into custody Thursday morning after they apparently drove a stolen car all the way from Texas to the capital area.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies were tipped off about the stolen car Thursday as the owner tracked it across state lines. The vehicle was originally stolen in Smith County, Texas, roughly 300 miles from West Baton Rouge.

Deputies found the car on LA 415 around 8:30 a.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver, said to be a 15-year-old, led deputies on a brief chase before coming to a stop within Port Allen city limits.

Inside the car, deputies found three passengers, ages 12, 13 and 14.

All four were taken into custody and will be sent back to Texas to face charges.