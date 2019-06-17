Children airlifted to Baton Rouge hospital after overnight crash that killed teen on I-55

HAMMOND - A 15-year-old was killed and two more children were rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital after they were ejected from an SUV during a crash on I-55 late Father's Day.

State police say the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on I-55 south near US 51.

Investigators say 38-year-old Viola Oliver II was traveling southbound when she lost control of her vehicle and veered off the roadway. The crash caused the SUV to flip four to five times before coming to a rest upside down on a neighboring service road.

Three children inside the vehicle, who were not wearing seatbelts at the time, were thrown from the vehicle. Police said 15-year-old Solomon Short died after being rushed to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond. The other two juveniles were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge where they remain in critical condition.

Oliver was trapped inside of her vehicle after the crash and had to be extricated. She remains in critical condition as well.

Police believe impairment played a role in the crash, and blood samples were taken from Oliver for testing. She is currently being ticketed for careless operation and two counts of no child restraint (under 13 years old not properly restrained).