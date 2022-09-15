Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

Photo: WWL-TV

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend.

The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.

Investigators were able identify the suspected shooter as another 15-year-old and arrested the teen Tuesday for second-degree murder. A second suspect, a 12-year-old, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

Police believe they've figured out the motive for the shooting but would not release that information as of Wednesday afternoon.