Child transported to hospital after near drowning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews transported a child to a hospital Saturday night after a near drowning.
Around 8 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 300 block of Woodpecker Street near Southern University.
According to officials, the child is in critical condition.
Details are limited. This is an updating story.
