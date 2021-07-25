84°
Latest Weather Blog
Child transported to hospital after early Sunday morning shooting on Fairfields Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported juvenile involved shooting early Sunday morning on the 5600 block of Fairfields Avenue.
Authorities say the child was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
Details are still limited but the investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish reaches major milestone in vaccination efforts
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Governor recommends wearing a mask indoors amid new COVID surge, some state...
-
Plaquemine clinic provides vaccines and school supplies for students