Child transported to hospital after early Sunday morning shooting on Fairfields Avenue

Sunday, July 25 2021
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported juvenile involved shooting early Sunday morning on the 5600 block of Fairfields Avenue. 

Authorities say the child was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. 

Details are still limited but the investigation remains ongoing.

