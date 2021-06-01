Child, teen and adult identified after deadly triple shooting at College Dr. apartment

BATON ROUGE - An infant was among the three victims killed when gunfire erupted at an apartment complex pool in Baton Rouge Monday night.

Dewayne Dunn, Jr., 17; Reginald Thomas, 20; and the baby, identified as Ja'tyri Brown, 1, were killed. The shooting happened at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive.

Investigators believe whoever is responsible for opening fire entered a gated pool area around 8 p.m. and confronted the two male victims before firing several gunshots. The infant child, playing near the pool, was also hit in the gunfire.

Dunn and Thomas died at the scene, police said. The child died at the hospital.

In new information released Tuesday afternoon, police said they believe Dunn and Thomas were targeted by the person who opened fire after a large pool party at the apartment complex turned into an out-of-control fight.

The child was hit in unwieldy gunfire, police said.

But, as of Tuesday, there were no identifiable suspects, although investigators believe at least two men were responsible for the deadly gunfire.

Police are interviewing a large number of witnesses.