Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle off North Ardenwood Drive

1 hour 41 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 8:40 PM February 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle off North Ardenwood Drive, emergency officials told WBRZ.

The crash happened at Villa Ashley Drive around 4:45 p.m., officials said. The child is in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

