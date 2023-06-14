86°
Good Samaritan alerted officials of Perkins Road apartment fire, injured self trying to get residents out

19 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, June 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a good Samaritan alerted officials of an apartment fire at a complex off Perkins Road that resulted in two being taken to a hospital, including a child. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened on Bles Avenue near the intersection of Perkins and Staring Lane Wednesday morning. Two people were taken to a hospital, at least one of them a child, and one in critical condition. The child was transported for smoke inhalation.

Officials said a good Samaritan was the one who called the fire department to alert them of the blaze at the duplex. The man reportedly broke through a window in an attempt to help residents escape and ended up being injured and treated by emergency responders at the scene. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.

