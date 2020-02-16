59°
Child taken from Louisiana hospital at gunpoint has been found and the grandmother arrested

JEFFERSON PARISH - A woman has been arrested for kidnapping her grandchild from a local hospital at gunpoint.

Around 2 a.m. Louisiana State Police sent out an alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office asking people for assistance in finding 12-year-old Andreana Miller.

The child was taken at gunpoint from the Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on 1516 Jefferson Highway at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say that Andreana's grandmother, Evelyn Miller, 66, kidnapped the victim at gunpoint. 

Just before 5 p.m. deputies arrested Evelyn at a hotel in Bogalusa. Andreana was found during the arrest police say she was unharmed.

Authorities say Evelyn Miller will extradited to Jefferson Parish.

