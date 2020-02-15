64°
Child taken from Louisiana hospital at gunpoint, authorities searching

Saturday, February 15 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

JEFFERSON PARISH - Authorities have sent out a Level II Child Endangerment Alert Saturday overnight.

Around 2 a.m. Louisiana State Police sent out an alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office asking people for assistance in finding 12-year-old Andreana Miller.

The child was taken at gunpoint from the Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on 1516 Jefferson Highway at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say that Andreana's grandmother, Evelyn Miller, 66, kidnapped the victim at gunpoint. 

Evelyn Miller was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. Authorities believe she is carrying a revolver style pistol.

Andreana Miller is approximately 4’7”, 135lbs, and was last seen wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown.

Deputies have recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.

