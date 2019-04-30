66°
Child shot at Baton Rouge apartment Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to reports of a child shot in Baton Rouge Monday.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Old Hammond Highway. Authorities confirmed a child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell WBRZ another child was in being put into the back of a police unit as the scene was wrapping up, but police have not confirmed any arrests or potential suspects.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

