Boy, 12, facing charges after shooting 6-year-old in face with BB gun

BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after shooting a 6-year-old in the face with a BB gun Wednesday.

The incident was reported at a home on Madison Avenue off Greenwell Springs Road before 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed the child was taken to the hospital after being shot in the eye with a BB gun.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to BRPD, the 12-year-old is being charged with illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.