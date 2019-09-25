88°
Boy, 12, facing charges after shooting 6-year-old in face with BB gun

16 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 5:50 PM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 12-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after shooting a 6-year-old in the face with a BB gun Wednesday.

The incident was reported at a home on Madison Avenue off Greenwell Springs Road before 5 p.m. Authorities confirmed the child was taken to the hospital after being shot in the eye with a BB gun.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to BRPD, the 12-year-old is being charged with illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring.

