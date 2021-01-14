44°
Latest Weather Blog
Baby reportedly struck by vehicle, injured near north Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE - A one-year-old was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, before sunrise.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. within the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard, near the intersection of Nassau Drive and Florida.
According to police, the baby was taken to a local hospital. At this time, details regarding the extent of the juvenile's injuries are currently unknown.
Authorities say more information related to the crash may be forthcoming.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
