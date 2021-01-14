36°
Child reportedly struck by vehicle, injured near north Sherwood Forest

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Thursday (Jan. 14) morning, before sunrise.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. within the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard, near the intersection of Nassau Drive and Florida.

According to police, the wounded child was taken to a local hospital. At this time, details regarding the extent of the juvenile's injuries are currently unknown.

Authorities say more information related to the crash may be forthcoming.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

