81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child shot at Baton Rouge apartment Monday evening

1 hour 36 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 5:37 PM April 29, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a child shot in Baton Rouge Monday.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Old Hammond Highway. Authorities confirmed a child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days