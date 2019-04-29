Child shot at Baton Rouge apartment Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a child shot in Baton Rouge Monday.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Old Hammond Highway. Authorities confirmed a child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

A child has been shot at Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forrest Blvd and management does not want the public to see the scene. They continued trying to make us leave even after we were off the property. @brpd is now posted at entrance #wbrz https://t.co/s6OP0eyBDZ pic.twitter.com/GX2iQmfR0w — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) April 29, 2019

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.