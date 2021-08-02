77°
Child reportedly injured in Monday night shooting on Glenetta Ct.

By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A child is in critical condition after reportedly being shot Monday night. 

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Glenetta Court near Glen Oaks Magnet High School. 

According to authorities, the child is being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

