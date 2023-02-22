73°
Child playing with loaded handgun killed when gun accidentally went off
RACELAND - A child died Wednesday evening when a gun he was playing with accidentally went off.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said two school-aged brothers were playing with a loaded handgun at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in Raceland.
A man called 911 when he saw the child was shot. CPR was administered at the scene and the child later died at a hospital.
No other information is immediately available. Names have not been released.
