Child one of four people injured in Friday night crash on Juban Rd.

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people, one of which was a child, were injured Friday night in a multivehicle crash.

Livingston Parish authorities responded to the incident at the intersection of Juban Road and Brooks Drive just after 8:45 p.m. Three adult patients were brought to the hospital, one of them seriously hurt. One child was transported to OLOL Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

No further details are available at this time.