Child one of four people hurt in Friday night crash on Juban Rd.

Friday, July 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people, including a child, were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash.

Livingston Parish authorities responded to the incident at the intersection of Juban Road and Brooks Drive just after 8:45 p.m. At least three patients were brought to a hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

Authorities said the child was not seriously hurt.

No further details are available at this time.

