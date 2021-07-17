Child one of four people hurt in Friday night crash on Juban Rd.

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four people, including a child, were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash.

Livingston Parish authorities responded to the incident at the intersection of Juban Road and Brooks Drive just after 8:45 p.m. At least three patients were brought to a hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

Authorities said the child was not seriously hurt.

No further details are available at this time.