Child, mother airlifted to hospital after being struck in Baker

EAST BATON ROUGE - A mother and child were airlifted to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Baker.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Dyer Road in Baker, just west of the Comite River.

Sources say both the child and the mother were taken to the hospital via AirMed. The sheriff's office says both victims were conscious when authorities arrived on the scene.

Officials have shut down a portion of Dyer Road and Plank Road at this time. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route while the sheriff's office investigates.

A spokesperson with EBRSO says the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.