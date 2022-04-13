73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child killed in late-night shooting off N Foster Drive

8 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 12:10 AM April 13, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A child was shot to death late Tuesday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Fairfields Avenue, about a block from N Foster Drive. 

No other injuries were reported.

Trending News

Police have not released further information about the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days