Child killed in late-night shooting off N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - A child was shot to death late Tuesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Fairfields Avenue, about a block from N Foster Drive.
No other injuries were reported.
Police have not released further information about the shooting.
