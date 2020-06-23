Child killed in fatal crash on Scenic Highway, two others in serious condition

BATON ROUGE- Police responded to a fatal traffic incident on Scenic Highway near Rafe Mayer Road, Tuesday.

The early morning crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m., and Louisiana State Police say it resulted in the death of a child.

Two other individuals hurt in the crash were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the tragic crash.