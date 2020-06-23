88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child killed in fatal crash on Scenic Highway, two others in serious condition

2 hours 50 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 June 23, 2020 8:28 AM June 23, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police responded to a fatal traffic incident on Scenic Highway near Rafe Mayer Road, Tuesday.

The early morning crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m., and Louisiana State Police say it resulted in the death of a child.

Two other individuals hurt in the crash were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the tragic crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days