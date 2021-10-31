Child killed in crash after SUV careened into creek off Joor Road

BATON ROUGE - An eleven-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night on Joor Road between Prescott and Greenwell Springs.

State Police said Julian Jones died in the wreck.

Investigators said the child was in an SUV being driven by an 18-year-old when the driver lost control and crashed into Hurricane Creek, which runs under a portion of the highway. The child was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The driver was not injured but another passenger had minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash and insinuated there were no immediate arrests or citations. The investigation could expand later.