58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child killed in crash after SUV careened into creek off Joor Road

1 hour 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, October 31 2021 Oct 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 8:04 AM October 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - An eleven-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday night on Joor Road between Prescott and Greenwell Springs.

State Police said Julian Jones died in the wreck.

Investigators said the child was in an SUV being driven by an 18-year-old when the driver lost control and crashed into Hurricane Creek, which runs under a portion of the highway.  The child was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The driver was not injured but another passenger had minor injuries. 

Trending News

Troopers continue to investigate the crash and insinuated there were no immediate arrests or citations.  The investigation could expand later. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days