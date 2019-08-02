Child in stable condition following medical incident at Liberty Lagoon

80°
BATON ROUGE - A child is now in stable condition after authorities found him unresponsive Friday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4:30p.m. at BREC's Liberty Lagoon. 

What was originally reported as a possible drowning turned out to be an incident stemming from a medical condition, authorities say.

Baton Rouge police also assisted on the call.

