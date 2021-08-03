Child in critical condition after Monday night shooting on Glenetta Court

BATON ROUGE - A child is in critical condition after a Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks area.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Glenetta Court near Glen Oaks Magnet High School.

Officials say the child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

