Child in critical condition after Monday night shooting on Glenetta Court

By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A child is in critical condition after a Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks area. 

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Glenetta Court near Glen Oaks Magnet High School. 

Officials say the child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

WBRZ is reaching out to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for more information.

Please check back for updates.  

