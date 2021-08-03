76°
Latest Weather Blog
Child in critical condition after Monday night shooting on Glenetta Court
BATON ROUGE - A child is in critical condition after a Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge's Glen Oaks area.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Glenetta Court near Glen Oaks Magnet High School.
Officials say the child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WBRZ is reaching out to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for more information.
Trending News
Please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Locals adjusts to Louisiana's reinstated mask mandate
-
Child in critical condition after being shot Monday night
-
Vaccinations to be offered at Saturday's 'Back to School Bash' for EBR...
-
Man takes plea deal in 2015 killing of girlfriend's childhood abuser
-
Governor reissues mask mandate amid latest COVID surge
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort