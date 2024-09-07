Child hurt in shooting on Barber Street

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A child was hurt in a shooting along Barber Street on Saturday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the circumstances around the shooting are unclear, but a juvenile female was shot around 9 p.m. along Barber Street, which is in a neighborhood near I-10 and College Drive. 

Officers said the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

