Child hurt after wreck along I-110 Sunday evening

1 hour 6 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, August 22 2021 Aug 22, 2021 August 22, 2021 8:34 PM August 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt after car went off-road along I-110 in Baton Rouge.

The wreck was reported sometime after 6 p.m. along the interstate near LA 19. Sources said a child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details related to the crash were immediately available. 

