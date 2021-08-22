84°
Child hurt after wreck along I-110 Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt after car went off-road along I-110 in Baton Rouge.
The wreck was reported sometime after 6 p.m. along the interstate near LA 19. Sources said a child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other details related to the crash were immediately available.
