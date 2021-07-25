82°
Child hurt after shots fired into Baton Rouge home Sunday

Sunday, July 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported juvenile involved shooting early Sunday morning on the 5600 block of Fairfields Avenue. 

Authorities say the child was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers said that shots were fired in to the residence from outside of the home. 

Details are still limited but the investigation remains ongoing.

