Child hurt after shots fired into Baton Rouge home Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported juvenile involved shooting early Sunday morning on the 5600 block of Fairfields Avenue.
Authorities say the child was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said that shots were fired in to the residence from outside of the home.
Details are still limited but the investigation remains ongoing.
