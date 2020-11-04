59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Child hurt after reported accidental shooting in East Baton Rouge

Wednesday, November 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old hurt Wednesday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kilona Drive. Authorities said the child's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. 

This is a developing story.

