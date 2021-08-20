89°
Latest Weather Blog
Child found dead inside car in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Authorities found an infant dead inside a hot car Friday evening.
Sources told WBRZ that the child, believed to be about a year old, was found dead in a car on Oak Grove Drive, which is located in a neighborhood just off N Sherwood Forest Drive.
Police confirmed they were investigating a death in the area but have released no further details at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flooring replaced in home, non-profit steps in to help
-
Several LSU Greek chapters must test for COVID after 'high traces' of...
-
Sordid details emerge from misconduct report of public agency head
-
East Baton Rouge School District requiring proof of vaccines and tests from...
-
Huge Union Pacific steam engine with rich history rolls through Louisiana