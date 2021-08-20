Child found dead inside car in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Authorities found an infant dead inside a hot car Friday evening.

Sources told WBRZ that the child, believed to be about a year old, was found dead in a car on Oak Grove Drive, which is located in a neighborhood just off N Sherwood Forest Drive.

Police confirmed they were investigating a death in the area but have released no further details at this time.

This is a developing story.