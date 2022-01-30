Latest Weather Blog
Child fatally shot in car while adults smoked marijuana in front seat, deputies say
WESTWEGO - A four-year-old boy was shot to death in the back of a car Saturday night while two adults reportedly smoked marijuana in the front seat.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the vehicle was parked outside of a Westwego residence on Stilwell Lane around 10:45 p.m.
The child was sitting in the backseat with a younger sibling, and two adults were in the front seats smoking marijuana when a gun was fired inside the vehicle, according to deputies.
A single gunshot struck the four-year-old boy. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
Investigators say the shooting was a negligent incident rather than a hostile act.
It is currently unknown who fired the weapon, but deputies believe it was not self-inflicted.
