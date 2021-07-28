Child ejected from vehicle, airlifted to hospital after head-on crash

BAKER - Four people were rushed to a hospital, including a child who was taken by helicopter, after a head-on collision in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Main Street near Rafe Meyer Road in Baker. According to the Baker Police Department, one of the vehicles involved crossed into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the child, whose age has not yet been disclosed, was in the vehicle that was traveling the wrong direction. Police Chief Carl Dunn said the juvenile victim was not in a child seat at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.

No further details on the other victims' conditions were available.