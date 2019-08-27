Child dies after multi-vehicle crash in Breaux Bridge; State police investigating

BREAUX BRIDGE - A multi-vehicle accident in St. Martin Parish claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy Tuesday evening.

Louisiana State Police say the wreck happened around 5 p.m. on LA 31 near Ruth Bridge Highway. A Ford SUV was stopped on LA 31 facing south—preparing to make a left-hand turn—when a pickup truck approached the back bumper. To avoid a rear-end collision, the truck steered into the northbound lanes of LA 31 and struck a Honda Accord head on, police said.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

All other passengers and drivers involved sustained minor to moderate injuries. LSP has identified the driver of the truck as 23-year-old Dylan Lopez of St. Martinville.

State police say impairment is not suspected from any of the drivers, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The accident remains under investigation.