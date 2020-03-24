Child called deputies asking for help, saying her mother was being choked

Ronderek Brooks was arrested for his alleged role in a domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a child called them for help, saying her mother was being strangled.

According to their report, the incident occurred Monday afternoon at a mobile home on Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road; when deputies arrived they came across 35-year-old Ronderek Brooks who was wearing a bloody t-shirt, had cuts on his neck and face, and smelled as though he'd been drinking an alcoholic beverage.

The report goes on to say Brooks told deputies he'd been asleep when the woman he'd been dating suddenly began "to mess with him."

But Brooks's story was different from the woman's, when questioned, she told deputies Brooks attacked her because he wanted his weed.

An official report says Brooks then threw her to the ground and began choking her.

Deputies assessed the woman's wounds, noting that she was bleeding in several places and had a torn shirt.

The woman, who'd been in a relationship with Brooks for five years and said they'd lived together for one, mentioned to deputies that this sort of thing had happened before.

Brooks was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and child endangerment before being booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Anyone suffering from domestic violence is urged to call The Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-411-1333.