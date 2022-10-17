76°
Child brought to Baton Rouge hospital with gunshot wound Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a child hurt early Monday afternoon.
The child was reportedly shot around 1:30 p.m. on N 49th Street, just off Gus Young Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim, believed to be as young as 5 years old, was reportedly taken to Baton Rouge General's Mid City hospital.
Sources said paramedics were moving the victim to a children's hospital.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
