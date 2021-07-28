92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Child among 4 hurt in Baker crash Wednesday morning

47 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, July 28 2021 Jul 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 11:43 AM July 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Four people, including a child, were hurt after a wreck in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Main Street in Baker. Authorities said all four victims were taken to a hospital. 

No other details related to the victims' conditions were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days