92°
Latest Weather Blog
Child among 4 hurt in Baker crash Wednesday morning
BAKER - Four people, including a child, were hurt after a wreck in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Main Street in Baker. Authorities said all four victims were taken to a hospital.
No other details related to the victims' conditions were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ's 'Stuff the Bus' event partners with local businesses to get school...
-
Officials rush multiple people to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning
-
Olympian, Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final, citing mental health concerns
-
Arson fire destroys Violet Street apartment
-
WBRZ's annual Stuff the Bus Campaign begins Wednesday