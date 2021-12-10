Child among two killed in drive-by shooting on River Road near LSU Friday

BATON ROUGE - Two were killed, including a 3-year-old child, after a car was fired upon along the levee near LSU's campus Friday night.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on River Road near Gourrier Avenue. According to a BRPD spokesperson, a vehicle pulled up alongside another car on the highway and opened fire on the four occupants inside, causing it to veer off-road.

A man died at the scene, and a child was rushed to a hospital. That child, said to be a boy no older than 5, was pronounced dead a short while later.

Both victims were in the backseat of the car that was fired upon.

A massive police presence gathered in the area of the incident, blocking off the roadway for hours and investigating the victim's vehicle, which was left in a grassy area along the levee.

A campus-wide alert went out to LSU students and faculty shortly after the shooting warning them to avoid the area.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement concerning the tragedy:

"Tonight two individuals were victims in a drive-by shooting; one of them was a 3-year-old child. While details are still unfolding, my heart goes out to the families of the victims. Perpetrators of the violence we are experiencing must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions. This reprehensible behavior must cease. Families and neighborhoods deserve to live in peace."

Police have not released any other information on the victims or possible suspects.