Child accidentally shoots himself in leg, injuries non-life threatening
BATON ROUGE - A seven-year-old child is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg this afternoon.
EMS responded to the shooting at 4:03 this afternoon at the 4500 block of Oaklon Drive. The child was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
BRPD is still investigating how the child obtained that gun.
