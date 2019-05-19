79°
Child accidentally shoots himself in leg, injuries non-life threatening

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A seven-year-old child is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg this afternoon.

EMS responded to the shooting at 4:03 this afternoon at the 4500 block of Oaklon Drive. The child was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

BRPD is still investigating how the child obtained that gun.

