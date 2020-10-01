Child, 6, shot by sibling accidentally outside Family Dollar in Ascension Parish

DUTCHTOWN - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a child hurt Thursday.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Old Jefferson Highway and LA 74. Video showed a large law enforcement presence outside a Family Dollar store at that location.

An AirMed helicopter was seen landing outside the store a short while later.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a 6-year-old was rushed to a hospital after they were accidentally shot by a sibling.

There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.