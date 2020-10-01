81°
Latest Weather Blog
Child, 6, airlifted after accidental shooting outside Family Dollar in Ascension Parish
DUTCHTOWN - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a child hurt Thursday.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Old Jefferson Highway and LA 74. Video showed a large law enforcement presence outside a Family Dollar store at that location.
An AirMed helicopter was seen landing outside the store a short while later.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a 6-year-old was rushed to a hospital after an accidental shooting in the parking lot.
There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child, 6, airlifted after accidental shooting outside Family Dollar in Ascension Parish
-
Exiting top La. COVID doc in tell-all WBRZ interview: Football stadiums shouldn't...
-
Recording of trooper discussing beating, choking Black man who died after chase
-
Exiting top La. COVID doc in tell-all WBRZ interview: Football stadiums shouldn't...
-
Interview with breast cancer survivor, Janet Achord
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium