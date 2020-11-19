71°
Child, 12, charged with murdering infant sibling
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A 12-year-old is charged with murder after being accused of killing their 6-month-old sibling.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home Sunday where they found the infant not breathing. The sheriff's office said first responders tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.
An autopsy report later ruled the child's death a homicide, and a judge signed an arrest warrant for the 12-year-old .
Deputies arrested the sibling on a first-degree murder charge and moved the child to a juvenile housing facility.
