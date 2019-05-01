Chief: Student killed in North Carolina is hero for rushing gunman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says one of the two people killed in a shooting in a college classroom saved lives by tackling the gunman.

Putney says 21-year-old Riley Howell "took the fight to the assailant" after determining he had no place to run or hide in his classroom Tuesday afternoon at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Putney said that, without Howell's attack, capturing 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell might have taken longer.

Putney said the fast action by university police also saved lives. The first officer in the classroom said he has been preparing for a horrible event like this for 20 years in his mind.

Authorities say Terrell withdrew from classes this semester.