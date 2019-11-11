Chief Murphy Paul: Weekend killings 'concerning to our entire community'

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a statement reassuring the community detectives are working hard to find those responsible for four unrelated homicides that happened since Saturday.

The four separate shootings left four people dead over the weekend. No arrests have been made in any shooting.

Chief Paul's Statement:

"The four homicides in Baton Rouge over the past weekend is concerning to our entire community. Although investigators do not believe any of these recent incidents are related, our officers are working hard to maintain the decrease we have seen in homicides since 2017. I want to reassure the community that we are working diligently to solve and apprehend the ones responsible for these senseless acts. The Baton Rouge Police Department will continue to provide high visibility and constructive contact while patrolling the streets of Baton Rouge. In addition to allocating resources, we will have 26 officers graduate from the Field Training Program on December 9, 2019. This new allotment of officers will began patrolling in the areas where additional resources are needed. We are also beginning our 11th POST Academy class tomorrow. This class will consist of 10 individuals."