Chief Civil Deputy arrested after stealing over $35,000 from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office

CALDWELL PARISH - Caldwell Parish's Chief Civil Deputy was arrested for malfeasance and theft after stealing over $35,000 from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office.

CPSO was alerted that money was possibly being stolen from the cash drawer used to collect fines and/or fees at the Sheriff's Office. CPSO later requested the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division/Monroe Field Office to investigate the matter further.

Debbie Dollar, 58, was identified as the suspect after being investigated by LSP. Detectives found that Dollar had been stealing from the cash drawer since January 2020.

On September 14, Dollar was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail on charges of one count of malfeasance in office and one count of felony theft. Her bond was set at $4,000.