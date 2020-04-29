Chief: Body cameras on all Baton Rouge officers by spring

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department hopes to wrap up a body camera pilot program and begin rolling the devices out to all front-line officers by this spring.



Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. told the Baton Rouge Body Camera Task Force on Thursday a decision on how or whether to cover the cost of outfitting the entire department with body cameras will be up to the next mayor and council.



William Daniel, the city's chief administrative officer, says the outgoing Mayor Kip Holden's administration didn't include money to buy cameras for the entire department in its proposed 2017 budget.



Dabadie had pegged the cost at roughly $5 million over five years.



Cleve Dunn Jr., a member of the task force, said that Holden's decision to leave the funds off the 2017 budget is "disheartening."