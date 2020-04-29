69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chief: Body cameras on all Baton Rouge officers by spring

3 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 11 2016 Nov 11, 2016 November 11, 2016 8:45 AM November 11, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department hopes to wrap up a body camera pilot program and begin rolling the devices out to all front-line officers by this spring.

Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. told the Baton Rouge Body Camera Task Force on Thursday a decision on how or whether to cover the cost of outfitting the entire department with body cameras will be up to the next mayor and council.

William Daniel, the city's chief administrative officer, says the outgoing Mayor Kip Holden's administration didn't include money to buy cameras for the entire department in its proposed 2017 budget.

Dabadie had pegged the cost at roughly $5 million over five years.

Cleve Dunn Jr., a member of the task force, said that Holden's decision to leave the funds off the 2017 budget is "disheartening."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days