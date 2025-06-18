Chicken alfredo ready-to-eat meals recalled from Walmart, Kroger for potential listeria contamination

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday that three ready-to-eat chicken alfredo meal products shipped to Walmart and Kroger stores have been recalled.

The three chicken fettuccine alfredo products produced by FreshRealm before June 17 may be infected with an outbreak strain of listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products include:

- 32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

- 12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

- 12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with a best-by date of 06/19/25 or prior.



The affected products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label and establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

FSIS and public health partners said they are investigating an outbreak of Listeria that currently includes 17 infected people in 13 states. As of Tuesday, there have been three reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak.